    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 142

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Audio by Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Ep 142 Exploring the Benefits and Opportunities of Software Development

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Craig Perry, program director for Create Opportunity. We learn about their software developer training and apprenticeship program and how this could be a great opportunity for service members and their families. We discuss the screening process, how long the program is and how you can benefit from being a part of this training. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver, Spc. Ana-Grace and Intern Jay Riddle, with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    0:00 - intro
    2:36 - What is your role in the Create Opportunity program?
    3:35 - What does non-traditional student mean in terms of your program?
    4:36 - Do you have to use your VA education benefits in order to attend the program for free?
    5:30 - What level of education is required to be accepted into the program?
    11:54 - What are your expectations of your students?
    12:45 - Is there a difference in the certification of this program and a 2 or 4 year degree?
    15:10 - Do students have to continue their education after completion of the program?
    17:00 - How can those that are interested apply?


    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75211
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109736727.mp3
    Length: 00:21:34
    Year 2023
    Location: US
    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 142, by PFC Ana-Grace Catoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    Education
    Palmetto Guardian
    Military Podcast
    Software Developer

