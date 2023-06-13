Corpstruction - Col. Tim Hudson The One Year Interview

Col. Tim Hudson is the commander and district engineer of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He joined the Corpstruction Podcast to talk about his observations and vision for the Tulsa District.



Hudson is from Allentown, Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds masters degrees from George Mason University and the U.S. Army War College.



His past assignments includes service as a mathematics instructor at West Point, a platoon leader, company commander, battalion and brigade operations officer, Professor of Military Science at North Carolina State University for the Wolfpack Army Reserve Officer Training Corps, and later as a battalion commander of the 20th Engineer Battalion at Fort Hood, Texas.

Prior to his assignment at the Tulsa District he was the Deputy J4 for Engineering and Logistics at U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Hudson has deployed to various locations in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



Hudson took command of the Tulsa District July 8, 2022.