Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - Col. Tim Hudson The One Year Interview

    Corpstruction - Col. Tim Hudson The One Year Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Col. Tim Hudson is the commander and district engineer of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He joined the Corpstruction Podcast to talk about his observations and vision for the Tulsa District.

    Hudson is from Allentown, Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds masters degrees from George Mason University and the U.S. Army War College.

    His past assignments includes service as a mathematics instructor at West Point, a platoon leader, company commander, battalion and brigade operations officer, Professor of Military Science at North Carolina State University for the Wolfpack Army Reserve Officer Training Corps, and later as a battalion commander of the 20th Engineer Battalion at Fort Hood, Texas.
    Prior to his assignment at the Tulsa District he was the Deputy J4 for Engineering and Logistics at U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

    Hudson has deployed to various locations in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

    Hudson took command of the Tulsa District July 8, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 11:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74915
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109712881.mp3
    Length: 00:35:51
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Tim Hudson
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast Government
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Hometown: ALLENTOWN, PA, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: OWASSO, OK, US
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Col. Tim Hudson The One Year Interview, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corpstruction - Col. Tim Hudson the one year interview

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Engineering
    Economy
    Infrastructure
    Military Construction
    Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT