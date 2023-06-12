Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - Staying Safe On the Lake with Park Ranger Randi Clifton

    Corpstruction - Staying Safe On the Lake with Park Ranger Randi Clifton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Park Ranger Randi Clifton joined Corpstruction to talk about staying safe on the water and the work of a park ranger in the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 14:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74850
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109703741.mp3
    Length: 00:26:45
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Randi Clifton
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast Government
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Hometown: OOLOGAH, OK, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Staying Safe On the Lake with Park Ranger Randi Clifton, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Recreation
    Lake
    Boating
    Water Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT