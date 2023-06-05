Corpstruction - Remembering Andy Free and preventing deaths from carbon monoxide with Cassi Free

Over the Memorial Day weekend, we sat down with Cassi Free to talk about her son Andy, who fell out of the family boat and drowned after a day of wakeboarding and boating on Lake Eufaula on June 9, 2020.

When her two other sons were sent to the hospital that same day, the family discovered they were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide while out on the water. Tests revealed that Andy, who was nine years old, had been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Cassi was kind enough to sit down and share her experience and talk about the family’s efforts to raise awareness of carbon monoxide while boating.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is a byproduct of burning fuel. If a flame or combustion is present, carbon monoxide is being produced. Carbon monoxide displaces oxygen in the blood depriving the heart, brain, and other vital organs of oxygen. It can kill within minutes.

Initial carbon monoxide toxicity symptoms often mirror fatigue typical of being out in the sun, and since it’s lighter than air, it can remain in an area for long periods, especially in highly trafficked areas.

Be aware of the risks of exposure. Take frequent breaks away from the lake, and if you observe lethargy or confusion in others, seek medical attention.