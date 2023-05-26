Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex people, jobs and the future

    06.01.2023

    Audio by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this edition we sit down and talk to the OC-ALC commander, Maj. Gen. Jeff King, OC-ALC Vice Director, Mr. Wayde Loflin and AFGE Local 916 Union President, Mr. Jeremy Ross about the great employees in the complex and the programs put in place to assist with personal and professional growth, job growth, and the work being done now to prepare the complex for future workload and growth.

    For more information on careers and all the ways to apply for a career in the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, please visit:
    https://www.tinker.af.mil/Jobs/

    Also make sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram @TinkerAirForceBase and on Twitter at Team_Tinker and LinkedIn @TinkerAFB.



    DISCLAIMER - the appearance of the AFGE Local 916 is not endorsement by the United States Air Force.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:50:43
    This work, Tinker Talks - Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex people, jobs and the future, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jobs
    United States Air Force
    industrial complex

