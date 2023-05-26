Tinker Talks - Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex people, jobs and the future

In this edition we sit down and talk to the OC-ALC commander, Maj. Gen. Jeff King, OC-ALC Vice Director, Mr. Wayde Loflin and AFGE Local 916 Union President, Mr. Jeremy Ross about the great employees in the complex and the programs put in place to assist with personal and professional growth, job growth, and the work being done now to prepare the complex for future workload and growth.



DISCLAIMER - the appearance of the AFGE Local 916 is not endorsement by the United States Air Force.