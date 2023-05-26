America's First Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns discusses selfless service, overcoming obstacles, and staying positive with SPC (Ret.) JP Lane during the seventh episode of Connect First.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 17:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74544
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109671163.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:24
|Artist
|CSM Shawn Carns
|Composer
|SGT Joshua Oh
|Conductor
|SGT Joshua Oh
|Album
|Connect First
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Connect First - Ep. 8 with JP Lane, by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
