    Connect First - Ep. 8 with JP Lane

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Joshua Oh 

    I Corps

    America's First Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns discusses selfless service, overcoming obstacles, and staying positive with SPC (Ret.) JP Lane during the seventh episode of Connect First.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 17:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74544
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109671163.mp3
    Length: 00:28:24
    Artist CSM Shawn Carns
    Composer SGT Joshua Oh
    Conductor SGT Joshua Oh
    Album Connect First
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connect First - Ep. 8 with JP Lane, by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    Hope
    Obstacles
    JP Lane
    Connect First

