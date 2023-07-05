Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connect First - Ep. 8 with MSG Earl Plumlee

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Joshua Oh 

    I Corps

    America's First Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns discusses service for others, establishing confidence in Soldiers, and assuming calculated risks with Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee during the eighth episode of Connect First.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 18:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:10
    Album Connect First
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connect First - Ep. 8 with MSG Earl Plumlee, by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Podcast
    FORSCOM
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Connect First

