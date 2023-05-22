Palmetto Guardian - Episode 141

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with James Hull, Veterans Services Coordinator for the University of South Carolina. We dive into his profound passion for history and discover how it inspired him to establish an archive dedicated to honoring fallen service members who have attended the university. We explore how he carefully finds the names of these individuals and hear his dreams for the project’s future. We also get a sneak peek at an exciting walking tour scheduled for the upcoming fall. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Spc. Turner Horton with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
