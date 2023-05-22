Palmetto Guardian - Episode 141

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74466" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with James Hull, Veterans Services Coordinator for the University of South Carolina. We dive into his profound passion for history and discover how it inspired him to establish an archive dedicated to honoring fallen service members who have attended the university. We explore how he carefully finds the names of these individuals and hear his dreams for the project’s future. We also get a sneak peek at an exciting walking tour scheduled for the upcoming fall. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Spc. Turner Horton with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.