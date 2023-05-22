Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 141

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 141

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBIA , SC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Spc. Turner Horton 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with James Hull, Veterans Services Coordinator for the University of South Carolina. We dive into his profound passion for history and discover how it inspired him to establish an archive dedicated to honoring fallen service members who have attended the university. We explore how he carefully finds the names of these individuals and hear his dreams for the project’s future. We also get a sneak peek at an exciting walking tour scheduled for the upcoming fall. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Spc. Turner Horton with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 15:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74466
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109660857.mp3
    Length: 00:22:32
    Year 2023
    Location: COLUMBIA , SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 141, by SPC Turner Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    honoring heroes
    South Carolina National Guard
    university of South Carolina
    USC
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT