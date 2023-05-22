KMC Update - DODEA Dress Code Policy Change

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74430" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

All 160 Department of Department Education Activity schools are revising their dress code to fit a more neutral-based policy starting July 1, 2023. The policy revision did not include language that focused on one specific gender, nor did it single out styles specific to a race or religion. (U.S. Air Force audio file by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)