Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - DODEA Dress Code Policy Change

    KMC Update - DODEA Dress Code Policy Change

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    All 160 Department of Department Education Activity schools are revising their dress code to fit a more neutral-based policy starting July 1, 2023. The policy revision did not include language that focused on one specific gender, nor did it single out styles specific to a race or religion. (U.S. Air Force audio file by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 08:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74430
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109659290.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - DODEA Dress Code Policy Change, by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    School

    Germany

    TAGS

    Germany
    DODEA
    Dress Code
    Gender Neutral
    KMC Update. AFN Kaiserslautern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT