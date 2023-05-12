Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PERIGEE Podcast Hosted By CMSSF Towberman - Episode 26

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nick Koetz 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Episode 26 of Perigee, the US Space Force podcast hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of The Space Force Roger A. Towberman, featuring Gen David D. Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, and special guests.

    This work, PERIGEE Podcast Hosted By CMSSF Towberman - Episode 26, by TSgt Nick Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Space Force
    Chief Towberman
    CMSSF
    Perigee

