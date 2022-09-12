Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Perigee Podcast Hosted by CMSSF Towberman - Episode 22

    Perigee Podcast Hosted by CMSSF Towberman - Episode 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Episode 22 of Perigee, the US Space Force podcast hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of The Space Force Roger A. Towberman, with special guests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 08:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 71470
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109363813.mp3
    Length: 00:53:44
    Artist US Space Force
    Album PERIGEE Podcast Hosted By CMSSF Towberman
    Track # 22
    Disc # 01
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perigee Podcast Hosted by CMSSF Towberman - Episode 22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    Space Force
    CMSSF
    Towberman
    Perigee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT