Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - Engineering without borders - The Army Engineering & Support Center with Bill Craven

    Corpstruction - Engineering without borders - The Army Engineering & Support Center with Bill Craven

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama is a unique U.S. Army Corps of Engineers organization. Whereas USACE Districts and Divisions have geographical areas of operations for mission execution, the Huntsville Center has functional and highly specialized mission sets that transcend geographic boundaries. For this reason, the Center works within the boundaries of other USACE districts. They truly are Ingénieurs sans frontières.
    We sat down with Bill Craven, the Deputy Director of the Installation Support and Program Management Directorate to learn about the work the Huntsville Center is doing within the Tulsa District’s AOR, and better understand this unique USACE organization with a diverse, yet specialized mission set.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 12:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74367
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109654101.mp3
    Length: 00:37:20
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Bill Craven
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast Government Military
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Engineering without borders - The Army Engineering & Support Center with Bill Craven, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Engineering
    Huntsville
    STEM
    Oklahoma
    Alabama
    Tulsa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT