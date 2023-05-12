Corpstruction - Engineering without borders - The Army Engineering & Support Center with Bill Craven

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74367" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama is a unique U.S. Army Corps of Engineers organization. Whereas USACE Districts and Divisions have geographical areas of operations for mission execution, the Huntsville Center has functional and highly specialized mission sets that transcend geographic boundaries. For this reason, the Center works within the boundaries of other USACE districts. They truly are Ingénieurs sans frontières.

We sat down with Bill Craven, the Deputy Director of the Installation Support and Program Management Directorate to learn about the work the Huntsville Center is doing within the Tulsa District’s AOR, and better understand this unique USACE organization with a diverse, yet specialized mission set.