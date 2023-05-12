Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations: Episode 86 Mt. St. Helens rescue with Mike Cairns

    Raven Conversations: Episode 86 Mt. St. Helens rescue with Mike Cairns

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Audio by Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Today is May 18th and on this day in 1980 Mt. St. Helens erupted with a force so powerful that it leveled tens of thousands of acres of forest and destroyed hundreds of homes, roadways and railways. 57 people lost their lives in the blast. On duty that day was a young helicopter pilot named Mike Cairns. He and many of his Washington National Guard pilots immediately flew towards the devastation and began the incredibly difficult task of finding survivors. Please listen in as he recounts those terrible days of flying in the most perilous of conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 17:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74284
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109645601.mp3
    Length: 00:51:11
    Year 2023
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 86 Mt. St. Helens rescue with Mike Cairns, by Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    pilot
    anniversary
    national guard
    washington national guard
    mt. st. helens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT