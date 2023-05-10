Flowers of Remembrance Day Interviews

Interviews with Col. Michael Binetti (Chief of Staff, Arlington National Cemetery) and Bob Quackenbush (Deputy Chief of Staff, Arlington National Cemetery) regarding Flowers of Remembrance Day 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery.



Col. Michael Binetti: 0:00 - 1:51

Bob Quackenbush: 1:51 - 3:33



Flowers of Remembrance Day will be held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Members of the public are invited to place a flower at the Tomb. Flowers will be provided by the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation, and visitors should not bring their own flowers. During this event, visitors will also have an opportunity to place a flower on headstones throughout the cemetery.



Flowers of Remembrance Day pays homage to the nation’s first official Decoration

Day, now known as Memorial Day. This ceremony first took place at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868, to honor U.S. service members who died in the Civil War.



At 10 a.m. in the outdoor bowl of the Memorial Amphitheater, ANC historians will offer a public program on the history of Decoration Day/Memorial Day, this holiday's importance to ANC and its connections to the Flowers of Remembrance Day event. After the 10 a.m. talk, they will lead an optional, supplemental walking tour to the James Tanner Amphitheater, the Tomb of the Civil War Unknowns and other locations related to the official Decoration Day commemoration at ANC. No registration is necessary for participation.



