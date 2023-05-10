The DINFOS Way - Ep. 4- MCF - Three Years Later

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74215" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of "The DINFOS Way," we explore the Mass Communication Foundations Course (MCF) - now in its third year - through the perspectives of our esteemed guests. Staff Sgt. Kris Dimond provides insights from the perspective of teaching the course during its launch, and the challenges and rewards of teaching the course. Pete Robertson, the DINFOS Public Affairs Officer (PAO), sheds light on the strategic implications of the MCF course and its alignment with the Department of Defense's mission. And Brooksann Epiceno, a member of the Facility Development team, offers valuable insights into the strategic planning, developmental considerations, and principles involved in creating the MCF course.

This episode is a must-listen for those interested in the behind-the-scenes efforts that go into crafting a comprehensive and effective course like MCF. We also delve into the practical side of things, discussing what the course is like for the students and what leaders can do to promote growth in MCF graduates.