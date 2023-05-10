Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 5/11/2023

Late season plains snowpack accumulation and subsequent melting led to increased runoff throughout the upper Missouri River Basin during April. For the month, runoff was 4.7 million acre-feet, 159% of average, for the basin above Sioux City, IA. The annual runoff forecast for the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, IA is 26.9 MAF, 105% of average, and 0.5 MAF higher than last month’s forecast. However, soil moisture remains slightly below normal in eastern Montana and the western Dakotas, and well below normal in Nebraska. Even with the plains snowmelt, soils dried out in late April over a large portion of the upper basin.
05.11.2023
|05.12.2023 16:00
Newscasts
|74198
|2305/DOD_109634016.mp3
|00:45:49
Missouri River Water Management Division
|2023
|Spoken
|OMAHA, NE, US
