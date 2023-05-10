Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 5/11/2023

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Late season plains snowpack accumulation and subsequent melting led to increased runoff throughout the upper Missouri River Basin during April. For the month, runoff was 4.7 million acre-feet, 159% of average, for the basin above Sioux City, IA. The annual runoff forecast for the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, IA is 26.9 MAF, 105% of average, and 0.5 MAF higher than last month’s forecast. However, soil moisture remains slightly below normal in eastern Montana and the western Dakotas, and well below normal in Nebraska. Even with the plains snowmelt, soils dried out in late April over a large portion of the upper basin.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 16:00
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Podcast
    Water Management
    Drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff

