    KMC Update - First Term Airmen Retraining Policy

    GERMANY

    05.05.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Air Force is modifying the re-training policy for first-term Airmen starting on June 1st. The policy aims to give opportunities for Airmen to stay in the military rather than separating, by allowing Airmen to cross-train into qualified career fields that are under 90% manned as determined by the Air Force Personnel Center. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 08:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74052
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109617542.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - First Term Airmen Retraining Policy, by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    U.S. Air Force
    Separating
    Re-training
    AFN Kaiserslautern

