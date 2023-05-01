The Air Force is modifying the re-training policy for first-term Airmen starting on June 1st. The policy aims to give opportunities for Airmen to stay in the military rather than separating, by allowing Airmen to cross-train into qualified career fields that are under 90% manned as determined by the Air Force Personnel Center. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)
This work, KMC Update - First Term Airmen Retraining Policy, by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
