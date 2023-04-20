Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction -Designing Woman. Stephanie Woods talks about being an Army Interior Designer

    Corpstruction -Designing Woman. Stephanie Woods talks about being an Army Interior Designer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Stephanie Woods is a registered interior designer at the U.S. Army Engineering & Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama - also known as the Huntsville Center.
    Woods is from Florence, Alabama and is a graduate of the Auburn University Interior Design program.
    Woods is one of approximately 60 interior designers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. About half of them are assigned to the Huntsville Center.
    Woods spoke to Corpstruction about how the interior designers at the Huntsville Center support missions in the Tulsa District, Southwestern Division, the Army and throughout the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 13:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73989
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109611233.mp3
    Length: 00:43:59
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Stephanie Woods
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast, Government Military
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction -Designing Woman. Stephanie Woods talks about being an Army Interior Designer, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Engineering
    Huntsville
    STEM
    Alabama
    Army
    Interior Design

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT