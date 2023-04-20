Stephanie Woods is a registered interior designer at the U.S. Army Engineering & Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama - also known as the Huntsville Center.
Woods is from Florence, Alabama and is a graduate of the Auburn University Interior Design program.
Woods is one of approximately 60 interior designers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. About half of them are assigned to the Huntsville Center.
Woods spoke to Corpstruction about how the interior designers at the Huntsville Center support missions in the Tulsa District, Southwestern Division, the Army and throughout the world.
This work, Corpstruction -Designing Woman. Stephanie Woods talks about being an Army Interior Designer, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
