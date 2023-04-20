Beneath the Wing - Master Sgt. Danelle Rohweder

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Danelle Rohweder, 210th Engineering Installation Squadron for the Beneath the Wing podcast in St. Paul, Minn., May 1, 2023. Rohweder talks about transitioning from her military to a civilian career and working as a mental health provider.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|05.01.2023
|05.01.2023 14:55
|Newscasts
|73978
|2305/DOD_109608907.mp3
|00:46:17
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
