Beneath the Wing - Master Sgt. Danelle Rohweder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73978" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Danelle Rohweder, 210th Engineering Installation Squadron for the Beneath the Wing podcast in St. Paul, Minn., May 1, 2023. Rohweder talks about transitioning from her military to a civilian career and working as a mental health provider.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)