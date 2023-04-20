Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 3 - Officer Mentorship: A Multi-Service Recipe for Success

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of "The DINFOS Way," we bring together four accomplished officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps to share their unique insights on career success and their individual journeys.
    Listen in as they discuss the differences in their services' perspectives, the importance of mentorship, and the challenges and opportunities unique to each service branch. Through a lively conversation, they will explore how to effectively mentor enlisted counterparts and foster strong working relationships across service lines.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 12:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73971
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109608621.mp3
    Length: 00:42:13
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 3 - Officer Mentorship: A Multi-Service Recipe for Success, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)

    TAGS

    leadership
    mentorship
    DINFOS
    education
    podcasting
    The DINFOS Way

