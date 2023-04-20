The DINFOS Way - Ep. 3 - Officer Mentorship: A Multi-Service Recipe for Success

In this episode of "The DINFOS Way," we bring together four accomplished officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps to share their unique insights on career success and their individual journeys.

Listen in as they discuss the differences in their services' perspectives, the importance of mentorship, and the challenges and opportunities unique to each service branch. Through a lively conversation, they will explore how to effectively mentor enlisted counterparts and foster strong working relationships across service lines.