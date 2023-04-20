The DINFOS Way - Ep. 2- Navigating the Future of the Digital Media Frontier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73970" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of "The DINFOS Way," we delve into the constantly evolving world of social media within the Department of Defense. We're honored to have DINFOS Social Media Subject Matter Expert Kuande Hall - a pioneering figure in DOD social media join us for an in-depth discussion on the future of the digital media landscape.



We examine the ethical challenges and opportunities that military members face as they navigate the complex realm of social media, artificial intelligence, and the spread of misinformation and disinformation. We will also talk guidance on how to engage responsibly and effectively in this digital age, sharing best practices for mitigating risks and maximizing impact.