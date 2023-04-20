The DINFOS Way - Ep. 2- Navigating the Future of the Digital Media Frontier

In this episode of "The DINFOS Way," we delve into the constantly evolving world of social media within the Department of Defense. We're honored to have DINFOS Social Media Subject Matter Expert Kuande Hall - a pioneering figure in DOD social media join us for an in-depth discussion on the future of the digital media landscape.
We examine the ethical challenges and opportunities that military members face as they navigate the complex realm of social media, artificial intelligence, and the spread of misinformation and disinformation. We will also talk guidance on how to engage responsibly and effectively in this digital age, sharing best practices for mitigating risks and maximizing impact.
