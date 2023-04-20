The DINFOS Way - Ep. 1- The Podcast on DOD Podcasting

On the very first episode of "The DINFOS Way" podcast, Host Staff Sgt. Kris Dimond is joined by Stephanie Hatcher, one of the original DINFOS' Subject Matter Experts on podcasting. Together, they discuss the process of starting a podcast for your unit, and share their experience in creating "The DINFOS Way" podcast.
Join us as we explore the intricacies of creating a podcast, including how to pitch your idea, determine the resources required, and decide whether or not your organization even needs a podcast. We will walk through the essential tools we used, such as DINFOS PAVILION, and explain why we ultimately chose the title "The DINFOS Way."
