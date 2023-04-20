Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 1- The Podcast on DOD Podcasting

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    On the very first episode of "The DINFOS Way" podcast, Host Staff Sgt. Kris Dimond is joined by Stephanie Hatcher, one of the original DINFOS' Subject Matter Experts on podcasting. Together, they discuss the process of starting a podcast for your unit, and share their experience in creating "The DINFOS Way" podcast.
    Join us as we explore the intricacies of creating a podcast, including how to pitch your idea, determine the resources required, and decide whether or not your organization even needs a podcast. We will walk through the essential tools we used, such as DINFOS PAVILION, and explain why we ultimately chose the title "The DINFOS Way."

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:45:19
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    DINFOS
    education
    How to
    podcasting
    The DINFOS Way

