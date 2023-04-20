Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Updates - DUI Mitigation

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.25.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army leadership from the Kaiserslautern Military Community visited American Forces Network radio to discuss DUI mitigation efforts amid a spike in alcohol-related incidents in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, April 25, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 06:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Updates - DUI Mitigation, by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Drunk Driving
    AFN
    AADD
    KMC
    Armed Forces Against Drunk Driving

