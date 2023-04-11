Corpstruction - How a tornado sparked Taft Price's career as a meteorologist

Taft Price is a forecaster in the Hydraulics and Hydrology section of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Prior to joining USACE he spent 25 years in television as a meteorologist for local news stations in Oklahoma.
Price's interest in weather and severe weather began when the roof on his family's home was blown off by a tornado. He joined us for the Corpstruction during the Severe Weather Expo at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa to talk about how it all began and how he enjoys his new career at the Corps of Engineers.
