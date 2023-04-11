Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - How a tornado sparked Taft Price's career as a meteorologist

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Taft Price is a forecaster in the Hydraulics and Hydrology section of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Prior to joining USACE he spent 25 years in television as a meteorologist for local news stations in Oklahoma.

    Price's interest in weather and severe weather began when the roof on his family's home was blown off by a tornado. He joined us for the Corpstruction during the Severe Weather Expo at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa to talk about how it all began and how he enjoys his new career at the Corps of Engineers.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 11:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73714
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109584182.mp3
    Length: 00:43:22
    Artist Brannen Parrish
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast Government Military
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

