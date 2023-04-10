Beneath the Wing – Airman Karl Warner

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman Karl Warner, 133rd Logistics Readiness Squadron for the Beneath the Wing podcast series “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., Apr. 11, 2023. Warner talks about how he learned about the 133rd Airlift Wing and his first year in the military.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)