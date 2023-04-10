Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beneath the Wing – Airman Karl Warner

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman Karl Warner, 133rd Logistics Readiness Squadron for the Beneath the Wing podcast series “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., Apr. 11, 2023. Warner talks about how he learned about the 133rd Airlift Wing and his first year in the military.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Beneath the Wing

