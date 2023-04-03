Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Mar. 16, 2023

A scoped show from Armed Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni's Morning Powerhouse with host Sgt. Chase W. Drayer. Stories include the Department of Defense budget talks and the new service of getting your military ID renewed online. AFN Iwakuni provided the broadcast to informed and entertain authorized audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)