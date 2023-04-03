A scoped show from Armed Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni's Morning Powerhouse with host Sgt. Chase W. Drayer. Stories include the Department of Defense budget talks and the new service of getting your military ID renewed online. AFN Iwakuni provided the broadcast to informed and entertain authorized audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 22:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73493
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109560350.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:58
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Radio Broadcast
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Mar. 16, 2023, by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFN
News
Morning Powerhouse
