Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Mar. 16, 2023

    Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Mar. 16, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.16.2023

    Audio by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A scoped show from Armed Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni's Morning Powerhouse with host Sgt. Chase W. Drayer. Stories include the Department of Defense budget talks and the new service of getting your military ID renewed online. AFN Iwakuni provided the broadcast to informed and entertain authorized audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 22:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73493
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109560350.mp3
    Length: 00:09:58
    Year 2023
    Genre Radio Broadcast
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Mar. 16, 2023, by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AFN

    News

    Morning Powerhouse

    TAGS

    AFN
    News
    Power 1575
    Morning Powerhouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT