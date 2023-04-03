U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia Vandussen, 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., Apr. 6, 2023. Vandussen talks about her duties as a med tech and her longest flight.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 12:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73486
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109559306.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:44
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Wing – Senior Airman Olivia Vandussen, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT