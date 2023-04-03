Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Water Management - Spring Public Meeting - April 3, 2023

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System. The draft 2023 forecast is now slightly above average after increased snow on the plains and in the mountains above Fort Peck. There are some flooding concerns the longer the snow stays on the ground and the greater chances for a rain on snow event. This meeting was recorded at Bismarck, North Dakota.

    This work, Missouri River Water Management - Spring Public Meeting - April 3, 2023, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drought
    Flood
    Spring
    Missouri River
    Public Meeting
    Runoff

