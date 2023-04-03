Missouri River Water Management - Spring Public Meeting - April 3, 2023

Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System. The draft 2023 forecast is now slightly above average after increased snow on the plains and in the mountains above Fort Peck. There are some flooding concerns the longer the snow stays on the ground and the greater chances for a rain on snow event. This meeting was recorded at Bismarck, North Dakota.