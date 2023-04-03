U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman Sarah Zimmerman, 133rd Comptroller Flight, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., Apr. 4, 2023. Zimmerman talks about balancing college and military duties and shares her first day at technical training.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 10:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73404
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109554384.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:58
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Wing – Airman Sarah Zimmerman, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT