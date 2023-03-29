Beneath the Wing – Airman Logan Monshaugen

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman Logan Monshaugen, 133rd Communications Flight, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., March 30, 2023. Monshaugen talks about not knowing what he wanted to do after high school and the changes he has seen in himself.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)