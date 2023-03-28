U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lily Valdivia, 133rd Security Forces Squadron, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., March 28, 2023. Valdivia discusses working at the 133rd Airlift Wing after graduating from technical training and her support network.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 11:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73242
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109536939.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:04
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Wing – Airman 1st Class Lily Valdivia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT