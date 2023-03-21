Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PERIGEE Podcast Hosted By CMSSF Towberman - Episode 25

    03.21.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nick Koetz 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Episode 25 of Perigee, the US Space Force podcast hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of The Space Force Roger A. Towberman, with special guests.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 09:14
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PERIGEE Podcast Hosted By CMSSF Towberman - Episode 25, by TSgt Nick Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    Space Force
    Chief Towberman
    CMSSF
    Perigee

