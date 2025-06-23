Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Ep 37 Col Hague and Sgt Wallace

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Audio by Juan Femath and Tenelle Marshall

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Perigee is a US Space Force podcast hosted by the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force with special guests. On episode 37, CMSSF Bentivegna hosts special guests Colonel Nick Hague (NASA astronaut) and Sgt William Wallace, both Space Force guardians.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 02:27
    Length: 00:58:40
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Ep 37 Col Hague and Sgt Wallace, by Juan Femath and Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    Space Force
    Col Hague
    Perigee Podcast
    CMSSF Bentivegna

