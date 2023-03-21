Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations: Episode 85 Preparedness in the Pacific Northwest with Hollie Stark

    Raven Conversations: Episode 85 Preparedness in the Pacific Northwest with Hollie Stark

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, Hollie Stark, the Outreach Program Manager for the Emergency Management Division talks about being disaster ready in Washington.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 16:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73180
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109528628.mp3
    Length: 00:17:26
    Year 2023
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 85 Preparedness in the Pacific Northwest with Hollie Stark, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    preparedness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT