Beneath the Wing – Airman 1st Class Bridget Johnson

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bridget Johnson, 133rd Medical Group, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., March 23, 2023. Johnson talks about making long-term friends from basic military training and how focusing on small items helps her do the bigger ones.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)