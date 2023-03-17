KMC Update - Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness

Rachel Mote, the regional educational coordinator at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center traumatic brain injury (TBI) clinic, describes symptoms and safety protocols of a TBI. Mote also delivered information for those in the Kaiserslautern Military Community affected by a TBI to contact the TBI clinic. (Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram reports)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 08:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73053
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109516067.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
