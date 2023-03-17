Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness

    KMC Update - Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.14.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Rachel Mote, the regional educational coordinator at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center traumatic brain injury (TBI) clinic, describes symptoms and safety protocols of a TBI. Mote also delivered information for those in the Kaiserslautern Military Community affected by a TBI to contact the TBI clinic. (Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram reports)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73053
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109516067.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness, by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    TBI
    Kaiserslautern
    KMC
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT