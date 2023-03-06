Hope in the Tranches - Sn3Ep1 - Why do (or should) Soldiers and Airmen stay in the Guard?

Chaplain Scott and Command Sgt. Maj. Smith speak with two Oregon National Guard Soldiers about the reasons and motivations that led them to join the Guard and why they continue to serve, as well as some of the many benefits service in the National Guard can provide.