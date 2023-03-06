Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Tranches - Sn3Ep1 - Why do (or should) Soldiers and Airmen stay in the Guard?

    03.16.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Scott and Command Sgt. Maj. Smith speak with two Oregon National Guard Soldiers about the reasons and motivations that led them to join the Guard and why they continue to serve, as well as some of the many benefits service in the National Guard can provide.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 19:20
    Length: 00:39:58
    This work, Hope in the Tranches - Sn3Ep1 - Why do (or should) Soldiers and Airmen stay in the Guard?, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    oregon
    air
    retention
    army
    national guard
    recruiting

