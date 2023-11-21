Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep5 - Mike Erwin

    OR, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (COL) Jacob Scott and guest co-host Steve DeLuna speak with Mike Erwin about positive psychology and leadership. Erwin is the founder of Team RWB, co-founder of the Positivity Project and a combat veteran.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 20:07
    Location: OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep5 - Mike Erwin, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    oregon
    podcast
    national guard
    mike erwin
    rwb
    hope in the trenches

