U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madison Mitzuk, 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., March 16, 2023. Mitzuk talks about attending student flight and the hardest and most surprising thing was about basic military training.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 08:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73031
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109513797.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:38
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Wing – Senior Airman Madison Mitzuk, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT