CW3 Ryan Schwend and CW2 Eugene Park stop by to tell us the story of how they were able to safely land after they experienced a catastrophic emergency during a routine trip while they were on deployment in Afghanistan. It is truly an amazing story! They walk us through their decision making process, how they communicated with the crew chiefs in the back, and how a ground crew were able to dislodge their broken, mangled cargo.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 17:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72960
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109504975.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:39
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 84 Broken Wing, by Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT