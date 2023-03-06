Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 84 Broken Wing

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Audio by Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    CW3 Ryan Schwend and CW2 Eugene Park stop by to tell us the story of how they were able to safely land after they experienced a catastrophic emergency during a routine trip while they were on deployment in Afghanistan. It is truly an amazing story! They walk us through their decision making process, how they communicated with the crew chiefs in the back, and how a ground crew were able to dislodge their broken, mangled cargo.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 84 Broken Wing, by Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chinook
    podcast
    helicopter
    national guard
    washington national guard
    broken wing

