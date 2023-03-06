Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/9/2023

The updated 2023 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. The 2023 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 21.5 million acre feet, 84% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks. February runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.0 MAF, 86% of average.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 18:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72936
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109502281.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:52
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
