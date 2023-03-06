Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/9/2023

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/9/2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The updated 2023 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. The 2023 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 21.5 million acre feet, 84% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks. February runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.0 MAF, 86% of average.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 18:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72936
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109502281.mp3
    Length: 00:41:52
    Year 2023
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/9/2023, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water Management
    drought
    flood control
    Missouri River
    hydropower
    runoff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT