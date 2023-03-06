Beneath the Wing – Airman 1st Class Ashley Boros

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ashley Boros, 133rd Maintenance Group, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series title, “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., March 9, 2023. Boros talks about her job as an aircraft structural apprentice and why she picked this career.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
