Beneath the Wing – Staff Sgt. Tyler Marr

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Marr, 109th Airlift Squadron, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series title, “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., March 7, 2023. Marr talks about his time on active duty and how going to college right away out of high school was not for him.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)