Army Financial Readiness Radio Spot

A new soldier is irresponsible with his finances, and asks his fellow soldier for financial help for lunch. The fellow soldier decided to take him to the Army Financial Readiness program instead.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 04:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
