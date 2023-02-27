Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Financial Readiness Radio Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.16.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A new soldier is irresponsible with his finances, and asks his fellow soldier for financial help for lunch. The fellow soldier decided to take him to the Army Financial Readiness program instead.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 04:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72757
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109487307.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Financial Readiness Radio Spot, by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Army Community Service
    APR
    LES
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Army Financial Readiness

