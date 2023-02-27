Beneath the Wing – Senior Airman Erika Gregory

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erika Gregory, 133rd Operations Squadron, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series title, “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 27, 2023. Gregory talks about the support she received from her parents about joining and how the military has helped her to get out of her shell.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)