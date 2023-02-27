U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erika Gregory, 133rd Operations Squadron, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series title, “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 27, 2023. Gregory talks about the support she received from her parents about joining and how the military has helped her to get out of her shell.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 08:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72706
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109485120.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:49
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Wing – Senior Airman Erika Gregory, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT