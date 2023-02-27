U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Travis Schmitt, 133rd Civil Engineer Squadron, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series title, “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 27, 2023. Schmitt talks about why he joined the Air National Guard and how the Air National Guard has changed him.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 07:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72628
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109478532.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:55
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Wing – Airman 1st Class Travis Schmitt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
