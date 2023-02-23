DINFOS Live - Episode 22 - Message Mapping

DINFOS Live Episode 22: On this month's episode, we sit down with Paula Smith, lead communication trainer and executive communication workshop facilitator in the Strategy and Plans Division, Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, to talk about message mapping. We’ll be going over the concept's fundamentals and taking your questions, so get them in now or during the episode. Watch the episode LIVE on Feb 22 at 1400!



Message Mapping - https://www.army.mil/e2/downloads/rv7/publicaffairs/18toolkit/ready_resources_message_map_template.pdf



PAVILION is an interactive learning tool and extensive knowledge base of trusted resources related to DoD PA/VI that is accessible, searchable and available 24/7.



YouTube channel of the Defense Information School, the U.S. military's training institution for public affairs and visual information. We share student work, video coverage of our events, and award-winning military video products.



Official Facebook page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.



Official LinkedIn page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.



The official website of the Defense Information School (DINFOS). The school trains US military, DoD civilian, international military, and interagency students in a variety of subject areas, including public affairs, print journalism, photography, video production, broadcast journalism, broadcast equipment maintenance, and various forms of graphic design and digital media.