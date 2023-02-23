The Palmetto Guardian - Episode 137

Ep 137 Fit to Fight



On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Shirley Morgan and Justin White, McCrady Fire and Rescue Firefighters about their love for fitness and how that led them to be a part of the bodybuilding community. We dive into their daily routines, how they juggle work, family and competition preparation and what it’s like during “off season.” The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Spc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.





0:00 - Intro

1:00 - Outside of McCrady, do you have any other ties to the military?

1:30 - What led you to become a firefighter and how did you end up at McCrady?

2:40 - What is the dynamic like working at McCrady opposed to a normal fire department?

3:58 - Why did you choose bodybuilding?

9:08 - What specific category do you compete in?

10:50 - How does working together help you both in your individual bodybuilding journeys?

12:00 - How does your family dynamic support you during competition training?

14:22 - What does your typical day look like while you’re in season?

17:35 - How much different is it when you’re not in season?

19:27 - Do you have an upcoming competition?

21:04 - Is there a meal or snack you look forward to being able to eat after your show?

22:15 - What advice would you give to someone wanting to start bodybuilding?