    The Palmetto Guardian - Episode 137

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Audio by Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Ep 137 Fit to Fight

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Shirley Morgan and Justin White, McCrady Fire and Rescue Firefighters about their love for fitness and how that led them to be a part of the bodybuilding community. We dive into their daily routines, how they juggle work, family and competition preparation and what it’s like during “off season.” The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Spc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.


    0:00 - Intro
    1:00 - Outside of McCrady, do you have any other ties to the military?
    1:30 - What led you to become a firefighter and how did you end up at McCrady?
    2:40 - What is the dynamic like working at McCrady opposed to a normal fire department?
    3:58 - Why did you choose bodybuilding?
    9:08 - What specific category do you compete in?
    10:50 - How does working together help you both in your individual bodybuilding journeys?
    12:00 - How does your family dynamic support you during competition training?
    14:22 - What does your typical day look like while you’re in season?
    17:35 - How much different is it when you’re not in season?
    19:27 - Do you have an upcoming competition?
    21:04 - Is there a meal or snack you look forward to being able to eat after your show?
    22:15 - What advice would you give to someone wanting to start bodybuilding?

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    This work, The Palmetto Guardian - Episode 137, by PFC Ana-Grace Catoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bodybuilding
    Firefighter
    South Carolina National Guard
    Fitness and Health

