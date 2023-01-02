Palmetto Guardian - Episode 136

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72486" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S Army Warrant Officer Shanequa Pendergrass, food service technician for the South Carolina National Guard about her journey from being enlisted to becoming a warrant officer as well as the best kept secret in the Army! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.