    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 136

    COLUMBIA , SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S Army Warrant Officer Shanequa Pendergrass, food service technician for the South Carolina National Guard about her journey from being enlisted to becoming a warrant officer as well as the best kept secret in the Army! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 09:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:43
    Location: COLUMBIA , SC, US 
