Palmetto Guardian - Episode 136

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S Army Warrant Officer Shanequa Pendergrass, food service technician for the South Carolina National Guard about her journey from being enlisted to becoming a warrant officer as well as the best kept secret in the Army! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|02.01.2023
|02.17.2023 09:19
|Newscasts
|72486
|2302/DOD_109463718.mp3
|00:23:43
|2023
|COLUMBIA , SC, US
