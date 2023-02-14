U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, and his wife, Lisa, interview Staff. Sgt. Nathan Wallgren, 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and his wife, Kennidi, in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 14, 2023. The Wallgrens shared how Nathan popped the question and shared what they would love to have more time doing together.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 11:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72411
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109457400.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:14
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Wing – Staff Sgt. Nathan and Kennidi Wallgren, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT